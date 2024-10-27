Al-Ahli readying bid for Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois

Al-Ahli are readying a bid for Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Saudi big spenders are in the market for a high-profile goalkeeper signing.

Manchester City No1 Ederson is a target, while Voetbal24 says Courtois is also under consideration.

The Belgian's current deal carries a €700m buyout clause and runs to 2026.

Al-Ahli are prepared to test both Real and Courtois' resolve, however, despite the player's past declarations about wishing to retire in Madrid.