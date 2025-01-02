Real Madrid in contact with Arsenal defender Saliba

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Real Madrid are thought to have engaged in talks with William Saliba's entourage.

The Spanish La Liga club have been busy in the lead up to the January transfer window.

They have put in a bid for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, and now appear to be chasing after Saliba.

Per Sport in Spain, Saliba’s agents held talks with Real about making a move in the winter or summer.

Arsenal are not in the mood to cash in on their French defensive stalwart.

Saliba is a huge reason for the team’s impressive rearguard, with the Gunners pricing him at £80 million or more.

