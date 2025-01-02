Real Madrid not dropping Jan push for Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are not giving up hope of given up on signing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the winter.

Los Blancos are aware that a summer move is the one that makes the most sense for all parties.

Alexander-Arnold would be a free agent who can sign a pre-contract as early as this month.

However, if he is to join the club mid-season, then Liverpool would have to agree to a transfer.Per The Mail, Real are prepared to pay around £20 million to make that happen.

But the Reds are holding firm, as they want to retain the defender for the rest of the term.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League and harbor hopes of winning the Champions League.