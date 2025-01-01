Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits Fonseca blunder: I apologise to Paulo and our fans

REVEALED: Real Madrid's opening cash offer for Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold

Ansser Sadiq
REVEALED: Real Madrid's opening cash offer for Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold
REVEALED: Real Madrid's opening cash offer for Liverpool fullback Alexander-ArnoldAction Plus
Real Madrid are said to have confirmed how much they would be willing to spend on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Per Marca, the La Liga giants have put in a bid of €20 million to sign the Englishman this winter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alexander-Arnold wants to leave for the Bernabeu club, either this winter or as a free agent in the summer.

Marca states that Real are willing to go as high as €25 million this winter to secure the right-back.

However, Liverpool rejected the opening offer and may want to hold onto their prized asset.

While a summer move appears inevitable, the Reds could use Alexander-Arnold as they chase Premier Peague and Champions League glory this term.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlexander-Arnold TrentReal MadridLiverpoolLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Owen convinced "secretive talks" between Real Madrid and Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid still hopeful of pre-contract agreement with Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool boss Slot on Alexander-Arnold's contract drama: The way he celebrated...