REVEALED: Real Madrid's opening cash offer for Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are said to have confirmed how much they would be willing to spend on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Per Marca, the La Liga giants have put in a bid of €20 million to sign the Englishman this winter.

Alexander-Arnold wants to leave for the Bernabeu club, either this winter or as a free agent in the summer.

Marca states that Real are willing to go as high as €25 million this winter to secure the right-back.

However, Liverpool rejected the opening offer and may want to hold onto their prized asset.

While a summer move appears inevitable, the Reds could use Alexander-Arnold as they chase Premier Peague and Champions League glory this term.