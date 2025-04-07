Chelsea set to rival Liverpool and Real Madrid for Bournemouth teenager Huijsen

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is one of Europe's most wanted players at the moment as Chelsea rival Liverpool and Real Madrid for his signature.

As per Football Insider, former Man United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that the Blues are determined to land the Spanish international who has been the Cherries' best defender this season. Brown admitted it would be tough for manager Enzo Maresca to lure him to West London however, especially if Madrid are serious.

"He is a tremendous talent. Every aspect of the game you want from a centre-half, he has got.

"He’s tall, slim, good in the air, good with the ball at his feet, quick, agile, he’s got it all. He looks like a real top-class player, so it’s not surprise there are a number of clubs, including Liverpool and Real Madrid having a look at him.

"Chelsea are the latest side to show and interest because they really need to strengthen at the back, and they’re prepared to battle other clubs for him. It might be difficult for them if Madrid or Liverpool are in for him, but he’s one they want.

"I think it’s almost certain he leaves Bournemouth this summer if you look at his contract. With a release clause in there, these clubs will have more incentive to pay it because £55M could be a bargain price in two or three years’ time.

"It would be a surprise to me if he didn’t go at this stage."

Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk’s contracts are set to expire. There also remain question marks over Andy Robertson’s future which may trigger Liverpool to act fast as soon as the window opens to secure a top defender ahead of next season.

Huijsen recently revealed that he idolises Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos which further enhanced transfer rumours.

“It’s an honour when you hear about Real Madrid interest, I’m proud to have such a big club interested in me,” the 19-year-old said.

“My idol is Sergio Ramos, he’s a reference. For me, he’s the best center-back in history. He has everything, he’s a legend.”