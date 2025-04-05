Liverpool eye Ronald Araujo as Virgil van Dijk replacement

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk's future.

Van Dijk, 33, is one of three key Liverpool players who are out of contract at the end of the season, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Arne Slot’s side are planning for a future without their current captain, and are interested in Araujo, 26.

The report adds that Araujo has a release clause at Barcelona valid until July 15, with multiple sources indicating he could be available for either €65 million (£55.3m) or €75 million (£63.8m).

Araujo came close to joining Juventus in January but the deal fell through and he is expected to leave in the summer.