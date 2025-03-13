Confidant: Newcastle - club and city - means so much to Guimaraes

It will take something special to persuade Bruno Guimaraes to leave Newcastle United this summer.

The Brazil midfielder has been linked with Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool this season. Bruno and Newcastle are preparing to meet Liverpool on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final.

However, Bruno's personal performance manager, Felipe Neves, insists he loves the club and city.

"It's not only the club," he told ChronicleLive. "The city means a lot to him, too. The whole community have embraced him and his family so well."

Neves works on injury prevention with Bruno, sometimes up to six days a week.

"I have been travelling with his father to away matches and I've been working in football for 10 years and I've never seen what I've seen when I go out with him. People are so warm and the whole family feel a part of the community.

"Bruno understands how much lifting a trophy here would mean to the fans and the whole history of the club."