Agent addresses Barcelona exit talk for Gundogan

The agent of Ilkay Gundogan insists he's committed to Barcelona.

Currently on a break in Istanbul, Gundogan's visit has sparked talk of a move to Fenerbahce.

But the 33-year-old's uncle and agent Ilhan Gündogan has played down the talk.

"It is true that some clubs have shown interest in Ilkay and want to sign him, but Ilkay's position is very clear: he will stay at Barcelona," ​​he tells Sky Deutschland.

"He is looking forward to the new season in Spain and to helping Barça achieve their goals for the season."