Man Utd approach Palmeiras for Rios talks

Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios could be Premier League bound this summer.

The talented youngster is one of the hottest properties in Brazil after an impressive start to his senior career.

Per Goal Brazil, Manchester United have been in touch with Palmeiras about Rios.

They are willing to test the market and see if £17 million is enough to get their man.

Rios is likely to fetch a lot more, as there are other teams in the picture, such as AC Milan.

Palmeiras are also not under any pressure to sell, as they sold Endrick to Real Madrid, Luis Guilherme to West Ham, and Estevao Willian to Chelsea.

