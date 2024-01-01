Bologna face late Real Madrid competition for Hummels

Bologna are battling Real Madrid for Mats Hummels.

The off contract Borussia Dortmund defender has an offer from Bologna, but Real are also in contact.

Advertisement Advertisement

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Real are considering a move for Hummels.

Nacho Fernández, 34, has left for Al Qadsiah and coach Carlo Ancelotti could replace him with Hummels.

Hummels is said to be a realistic option for Real Madrid, but Bologna are still hopeful of winning the tie.

Bologna have offered Hummels a contract worth €2m-a-year plus bonuses.