Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Rashford to go? Why it's lining up Man Utd's No10 will be sacrificed for PSR
Man Utd inform PSG they won't meet current Ugarte price
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement

Bologna face late Real Madrid competition for Hummels

Bologna face late Real Madrid competition for Hummels
Bologna face late Real Madrid competition for Hummels
Bologna face late Real Madrid competition for HummelsLaLiga
Bologna are battling Real Madrid for Mats Hummels.

The off contract Borussia Dortmund defender has an offer from Bologna, but Real are also in contact.

Advertisement
Advertisement

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Real are considering a move for Hummels.

Nacho Fernández, 34, has left for Al Qadsiah and coach Carlo Ancelotti could replace him with Hummels.

Hummels is said to be a realistic option for Real Madrid, but Bologna are still hopeful of winning the tie.

Bologna have offered Hummels a contract worth €2m-a-year plus bonuses.

Mentions
Serie AHummels MatsReal MadridBolognaDortmundLaLigaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Mallorca, Roma battling to convince Hummels
BVB chief admits Atletico Madrid, AC Milan target Fullkrug could leave
Real Madrid shopping in Germany for new centre-half