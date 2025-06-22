US suffers setback with Haji Wright injury at Gold Cup

Tribal Football
Haji Wright has left the United States' Gold Cup team due to an Achilles tendon injury.
United States striker Haji Wright has been ruled out of the remainder of the CONCACAF Gold Cup after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury, US Soccer said Saturday.

Coventry City forward Wright scored in the USA's opening Gold Cup game, a 5-0 Group D drubbing of Trinidad & Tobago.

But the 27-year-old did not feature in the team's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Thursday due to injury.

"Haji Wright is dealing with an Achilles issue that will not be resolved in time for him to continue competing in the tournament," a statement on the US team's X feed said.

"He will return to Coventry City for further evaluation and treatment."

The USA have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup after opening wins over Trinidad and Saudi Arabia and wrap up their group phase against Haiti on Sunday.

