Crystal Palace open talks to sign Chelsea’s teenage keeper

Crystal Palace are eager to sign Chelsea’s Luke Campbell, whose contract expires at the end of June.

The 19-year-old joined the Blues as a nine-year-old and spent ten years at the club. He went on Instagram to confirm his departure.

"Dear Chelsea Football Club, After ten incredible years, it is time for us to part ways. Thank you, everyone for the love, memories, and support over the years, it won’t be forgotten."

The Mirror reports that Crystal Palace have reached out to the youngster, seeking a goalkeeper for their reserve squad after Louie Moulden’s departure.

Additionally, Championship side QPR have also shown interest in him.

Campbell spent the first half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Isthmian League Premier Division club Hendon before being recalled in January.