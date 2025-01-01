Tribal Football

Gold Cup latest - Football news coverage, team updates, transfer news & rumours

Gold Cup
Donovan questions Pulisic and Robinson’s absence from Gold Cup duty

Donovan questions Pulisic and Robinson’s absence from Gold Cup duty

Most Read
Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez makes history against Real Betis
Osimhen offered €120m by Al-Hilal; club linked to Ronaldo move
Real Madrid (& Xabi) move to trump Liverpool for €150M Wirtz
Arsenal stunned by RB Leipzig asking price for Sesko
Gold Cup page on Tribal Football: Get behind-the-scenes football news about Gold Cup - breaking news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates, and more. In addition to Gold Cup news today, you can follow updates on best football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest team news from top football clubs (e.g. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea) on TribalFootball.com.