Iraola admits Bournemouth cannot replace Huijsen as he heads for Real Madrid

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has spoken to the media ahead of this week's clash with Manchester City.

The Cherries face a City side who were beaten in the FA Cup final and will now make a charge for a spot in the Champions League next season in what is shaping up to be a very tough game. City boast a 100% winning record against Bournemouth in Premier League home games, triumphing seven times out of seven as Iraola attempts to break that record and climb the table.

The impact of the FA Cup

The Spanish head coach first spoke on the significance of the FA Cup final and if it will affect his approach.

"Even if it means we have less chances now to qualify for Europe I think we have to congratulate Palace because a team that is not the six/eight teams that are fighting for titles winning a title like the FA Cup is good overall for the league and for football."

Iraola is happy for Huijsen and wishes him well

He then opened up on losing Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid and admitted that he is happy for the young defender who will leave for £50M.

“Yes, I think for someone that is just 20, I think he has managed these situations quite well. I haven't noticed anything in training. He's the first one that wants to finish well this season.”

“He's pushing and he's ready to play these two games. Obviously, from my side, you never want to lose this kind of player because he has been very good for us. But there is a part also that you feel happy for him because he goes to Real Madrid, I think it’s what he really wanted to do.”

“And obviously we hope everything goes well for him after these two games. And I think it has been quite natural. He hasn't lost any training sessions.”

“Everyone also has, I think, acted quite natural. And obviously for the club there was a chance that this could happen. And also it gives the club time now in the market also to prepare for next season.”

“And that's overall the feeling we have.”

Bournemouth cannot replace Huijsen

Iraola also revealed that he does not think the club can replace him as they prepare to enter the transfer market in an attempt to find someone of similar quality.

“No, probably we will not find the same player.

“We will have to find other players. At least the signing has been very, very early, even without starting the market.

“I would say it's a little bit strange in this situation, but gives the club time to prepare for next season and we will have to focus on the positive side. We are losing a hell of a player, but we have time also to prepare for next season.”

Qualifying for Europe may be impossible

Finally, he spoke on qualifying for Europe which could happen as long as results in other games go their way.

“I think we have now very reduced options to play in Europe, I think it’s I don't know if anecdotal, but you need I don't know how many results to go your way. But from all those results, I think the most difficult one is ours because we are playing away against City in a game where they are in need to play for Champions League.

“So it's not the scenario that you want, but it's the one we have right now and we have to try to go there and play our game. But it's true that after the FA Cup final, the chances to get Europe are very limited.”