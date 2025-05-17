Sergio Ramos sends message to Real Madrid new boy Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has given new signing Dean Huijsen his seal of approval ahead of the youngster's move to the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid announced on Saturday morning that they had activated the £50 million release clause in the 20-year-old’s Bournemouth contract.

The club have since agreed personal terms with Huijsen and it appears to be only a matter of time before he’s seen in that famous all white kit.

Huijsen has had a breakout season in the Premier League having joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer, popping up with three goals in his 34 games across all competitions.

Ramos, who now plies his trade in Mexico, is certainly impressed, taking to Instagram to send a message to Huijsen, saying: "All the best, friend. Give it your all!"