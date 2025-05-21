Bournemouth prepare move for Nantes defender Zeze

Nantes defender Nathan Zeze has emerged as a target for Bournemouth.

TalkSPORT says Zeze is under consideration at Bournemouth as a replacement for Dean Huijsen.

Spain international Huijsen's €50m move to Real Madrid was confirmed last week. He will join Real after this weekend's final Premier League round.

And in his place could arrive France U21 international Zeze.

The 19 year-old has been scouted regularly by the Cherries this season, with sports director Tiago Pinto having watched his progress also when he was in charge of AS Roma.