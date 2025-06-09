Man Utd, Man City in contact with PSG keeper Donnarumma

Manchester United are in talks with PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma.

With a year to run on his current contract, Donnarumma is weighing up his future this summer.

L'Equipe says United are speaking with the Italy international about a move to Old Trafford to replace Andre Onana.

Along with United, Manchester City are also in contact amid doubts over Ederson's future. The Brazil international is a big-money target for Saudi Pro League clubs.

Immediately after winning the Champions League final a fortnigth ago, Donnarumma said in the mixed zone: “New deal or leaving?

"We will see what happens… I don't know. It's time to enjoy this magic season now. I will go on holiday and then we will see.”