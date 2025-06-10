PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma shuts down Man Utd rumours: My priority is to stay at PSG...

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has shut down rumours that he will be joining Manchester United.

With just one year left on his contract and no sign of a renewed deal, uncertainty is brewing around the Italian international who, despite lifting the Champions League trophy last season, has been linked with both Manchester City and Manchester United. However, the 26-year-old spoke Sky Sports Italia after Italy beat Moldova and confirmed that staying with the Ligue 1 champions is his goal.

"My priority is to stay at PSG, I don't think there will be any problems in the negotiations. We're a great team."

According to L'Equipe, PSG had made a final 'take it or leave it' contract offer that includes a reduction in his salary, which may have triggered rumours that linked him with a move to the Premier League as he weighs up his options. United keeper Andre Onana has been inconsistent in the last few seasons, with reports suggesting that his move away is imminent. Donnarumma's agent further clarified however, that a move away is unlikely and that clubs such as United and City will have to look elsewhere.

"It's pure fantasy. I've an excellent relationship with Director Giovanni Manna at (Napoli), but we've never discussed Gigio.

"It's an obvious question; many would like him, but only a few can afford him. He feels good in Paris, we're at the European champion club, so we have no complaints. We are working on a renewal (with PSG).