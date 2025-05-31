FC Copenhagen whiz Bardghji hoping to hear from Spurs as interest intensifies

FC Copenhagen whiz Roony Bardghji is weighing up his future this summer.

The Swedish youngster has major clubs across Europe keen to snap him up.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lille and Lazio are keen, while growing interest from the Premier League is arriving from Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Givemesport is reporting Bardghji favours a move to Spurs, though his camp are yet to hear from the Europa League title winners since initial contact earlier this year.

With his FCK deal to expire at the end of 2025, the Sweden U21 international could be allowed to leave for around €10m in the coming months.