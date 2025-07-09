Luis Enrique speaks on Hakimi vs Alexander-Arnold debate, dodges Mbappe questions

Hakimi and Alexander-Arnold are two of the world's best right-backs

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique downplayed comparisons between Achraf Hakimi and Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, acknowledging both as elite players, but reserved special praise for the Moroccan.

As fans and pundits continue to debate who holds the edge between two of football’s most electrifying full-backs, the Spaniard has chosen to move the focus away from rivalry and instead highlight appreciation.

"Well, I am not a fan to analyse or to compare players, because here in this competition all of them are top quality players, no doubt about that," Enrique told the media.

"But at the same time, I have to say that (Achraf) Hakimi is without any doubt one of the best right-backs that I could not only train but also watch in my career.

"It's very nice to have those players in my team. I could add also the left-back, Nuno Mendes; same top, top level. It's really a pleasure to have the possibility to manage them."

Both players will go head-to-head on Wednesday as Real Madrid face European champions PSG in their quest to reach the FIFA Club World Cup final, where Premier League side Chelsea awaits.

Hakimi has been a dynamic presence in the Parisians’ squad, playing a pivotal role in the club’s Ligue 1 and Champions League successes, as well as helping the team reach the Club World Cup semi-final.

Impressively, the 26-year-old right-back tallied 26 direct goal contributions this season (11 goals and 15 assists), the highest ever recorded by a defender in a single campaign, surpassing Dani Alves’ previous record.

Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, has also delivered an outstanding season, playing a key role in Liverpool’s Premier League triumph and cementing his status as one of the world’s finest right-backs before making his move to the LaLiga giants.

Enrique also steered clear of discussing Alexander Arnold's teammate, Kylian Mbappe, ahead of the semi-final. The French star departed PSG on a free transfer last summer after a long-running contract saga, ultimately joining Real Madrid in a move that left the Ligue 1 club frustrated.

"This is a question about the past and I'm not here to talk about the past, I'm only thinking about the future," Luis Enrique said at his pre-match press conference.

This could mark Mbappe’s first encounter with PSG since his 2024 move to Real Madrid. Notably, he has yet to register a goal or assist in any of his four previous appearances against his former club; the most he’s ever faced a single team without contributing to a goal in his career.

