Jude Bellingham hopes to mark the 100th game of his Real Madrid career with victory over PSG.

Real meet PSG today in the Club World Cup semifinals and for a place against Chelsea in the final.

Bellingham said on Tuesday: “I'm very proud to be able to achieve it. Everyone knows that 100 games for Real Madrid is a great dream come true and a great achievement. I can't believe what it means to play for this club.

"The level you have to be at, the effort you have to put in to play. To be able to represent this club 100 times is incredible, a great achievement for me and my family. I hope there will be another 100 after.”

On his two seasons with Los Merengues, he added: “Many dreams are fulfilled. Winning the Champions League, LaLiga, playing with incredible football players, being part of great games, scoring important goals and achieving great milestones. All of that is part of the dream of being a Real Madrid player. I want to continue achieving huge goals.

"To help the team win the two remaining games, take the trophy to Madrid and continue to perpetuate the magnificent greatness of the club. The expectations are huge because it's the biggest club in the world, but I love all this and I certainly want to be a part of it.”

Club World Cup a great experience

He also said of the tournament, “We're coming to the end of the competition. We've been here for three weeks and it's been a great experience. I feel relaxed and I'm trying not to think too much.

"It's all about keeping your body and mind calm. We've had good training sessions preparing for a tough match against the reigning Champions League holders. We know it'll be a difficult game, but we'll do whatever it takes to win.”

Bellingham says the players are enjoying their first weeks under new coach Xabi Alonso, adding: "We're a team that enjoys playing, as always, but especially with the new ideas and this new enthusiasm with the new coach and his coaching staff. We're in a good place and I'm enjoying this new phase.”