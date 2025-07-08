Club World Cup: PSG v Real Madrid predictions, best bets and odds

The second of the Club World Cup semi-finals at the MetLife Stadium, and it's a classic as PSG face Real Madrid for a place in the final. Flashscore's Frank Monkhouse presents his predictions, including a shot at big odds.

Sponsored content, GambleAware, 18+

Advertisement Advertisement

After three weeks of almost continuous play from the United States, we've arrived at the semi-final stage of the FIFA Club World Cup. The remaining four teams will be reduced to two hopefuls, but which contenders will win in midweek to book their spot in Sunday's decider?

Click here to bet on the Club World Cup

It's Brazil vs England on Tuesday as Fluminense play Chelsea, and you can read our preview elsewhere at Flashscore. On this page, betting expert Frank Monkhouse previews Wednesday's all-European showdown involving PSG and Real Madrid. Keep reading, as our man unpacks the form, highlights the standout odds, and delivers his big-match predictions.

_______________________________________________

Sponsored:

FIFA Club World Cup - Every Game Free, exclusively on DAZN.

Sign up here to start streaming.

_______________________________________________

PSG v Real Madrid tips

PSG win @ 13/10 (bet365)

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/7 (bet365)

PSG 1-0 Real Madrid @ 11/1 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Euro champs to pull rank

PSG enter as the current champions of Europe, having slaughtered Inter Milan in the final at the Allianz Arena, Munich, on the final day of May. The good times continued for the Parisians in the US, with PSG topping Group B thanks to two wins and a defeat. Luis Enrique's team opened with a 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid, before losing 1-0 to Brazilian outfit Botafogo and rounding things off by beating the Seattle Sounders 2-0 at Lumen Field.

In the knockout stages, the Parisians made light work of another MLS team, hammering Inter Miami 4-0 in the Round of 16. A 2-0 victory over German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich followed, with goals from Doue and Dembele sending the French side through. That impressive win came at a cost, with Pacho and Hernandez both sent off. Far from ideal, but PSG's impressive form proves it's worth keeping them close.

Tip: PSG win @ 13/10 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If PSG win in 90 minutes, you land the profits.

Stars of the show

Real Madrid travelled to the CWC25 as the competition's most successful team, having won the previous format five times. Madrid has also won more European trophies than any other side in history. Will they slap down the current Euro champions, proving last season was little more than a speed bump? The Spaniards arrive in great form, boast a star-studded squad, and fancy their chances of derailing the PSG express train.

Blancos finished on top of Group H thanks to two wins and a draw, scoring seven and conceding two. They progressed to the knockout rounds, where Xabi Alonso's men edged Juventus 1-0 at Miami Gardens, before beating Borussia Dortmund by the odd goal in five. Madrid remain unbeaten at this level, but two of their three wins have been tight. I expect another tense and competitive 90 minutes and we add under 2.5 goals to multiples.

Tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 4/7 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If PSG vs Madrid produces fewer than three goals, your bet wins.

Follow our correct score

Having picked PSG to win the game and under 2.5 goals, I'll now combine my picks to create one for lovers of attractive odds. The Parisians kept a clean sheet in each of their two knockout rounds against Inter Miami and Bayern Munich. They also protected the zero against Atletico Madrid and the Seattle Sounders in the US, after beating Inter Milan to nil in the Champions League final. They have a weaker team than the previous round due to suspensions, but that reliable defence will make the difference.

Flicking through the head-to-head form, we note PSG and Real Madrid have met eight times previously, with Madrid on four wins, PSG boasting two, and the other match ending in a draw. The French Ligue 1 champions' most recent win over the Spanish La Liga side was a 1-0 at the 2022 Champions League, achieved thanks to a winning goal from Kylian Mbappe with 90 minutes on the clock. We take a chance on more of the same here, picking PSG 1-0 Real Madrid in the correct score market.

A win for PSG, no matter how tight, would represent a changing of the guard in Europe. It would prove Madrid's dominance is at an end, and PSG are the future. Will they seize this chance and deliver a famous win on a global stage? The odds offered make it worth finding out.

Tip: PSG 1-0 Real Madrid @ 11/1 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You need the final score to be PSG 1-0 Real Madrid after 90 minutes to score.

PSG v Real Madrid odds

PSG win @ 13/10 (bet365)

Draw @ 27/10 (bet365)

Real Madrid @ 15/8 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Discover the Best Betting Bonuses

If you’re looking to take advantage of the Club World Cup matches for your bets, Flashscore is here to help. On our betting bonuses page, you’ll find some of the best promotions and bonus codes on the market.

The odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change.