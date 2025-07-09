Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni: We have quality to defeat PSG

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni says the players are well prepared for today's Club World Cup semifinal against PSG.

Tchouameni insists Real's players have the "quality" to defeat to European champions.

He said, "We're working very well to prepare for the PSG game. We're delighted to be in the semi-finals, but we want more. We have to win the game against PSG, and we're going to give our all, fight to win to stay in the competition.

"PSG are a good team, with a lot of players I know personally. They're a top team in world football, recently winning the Champions League. It's going to be a difficult game, but we have the quality to win it and we have to show that."

On coach Xabi Alonso, Tchouameni added: "Day by day, we understand more and more what the coach and his staff want. We're improving on and off the pitch in every game. We have to keep working and improving."