Ousmane Dembele named UCL Player of the Season after PSG glory

PSG superstar Ousmane Dembele has been named the Champions League Player of the Season after leading them to their first title.

The 28-year-old may not have scored in the 5-0 Champions League final win over Inter on Saturday, but PSG wouldn’t have been there without him.

Dembele bagged six goals in the new look league phase before scoring against Liverpool and Arsenal on their way to the final.

He also provided four assists, two of which were in the final, in his 15 games, rightfully earning the title of the best player in this season’s campaign.

Dembele was also named alongside six team-mates in UEFA's best XI of the tournament: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and Desire Doue.