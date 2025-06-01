Enrique: PSG needed to change approach after Mbappe farewell

PSG coach Luis Enrique admits his players were nervous heading into last night's triumphant Champions League final.

PSG thumped Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday's Munich final.

Afterwards, Enrique said: "The biggest worry this week was managing the nerves, because there was too much pressure and I tried to lower it to play good football.

"It usually happens that you play bad football in the finals, Inter are a great team but we also did a great job defensively starting with (Ousmane) Dembélé who I feel like mentioning."

Asked about winning the Treble a year after waving goodbye to Kylian Mbappe, Enrique added: "We did this to try a new path without Kylian, who wanted to go to Real Madrid.

"We approached it involving top-level players to help the team grow and those who arrived made the team take a leap in quality."