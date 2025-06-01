Enrique: PSG needed to change approach after Mbappe farewell

Tribal Football
PSG coach Luis Enrique admits his players were nervous heading into last night's triumphant Champions League final.

PSG thumped Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday's Munich final.

Afterwards, Enrique said:  "The biggest worry this week was managing the nerves, because there was too much pressure and I tried to lower it to play good football.

"It usually happens that you play bad football in the finals, Inter are a great team but we also did a great job defensively starting with (Ousmane) Dembélé who I feel like mentioning."

Asked about winning the Treble a year after waving goodbye to Kylian Mbappe, Enrique added: "We did this to try a new path without Kylian, who wanted to go to Real Madrid.

"We approached it involving top-level players to help the team grow and those who arrived made the team take a leap in quality."

