Ronaldinho thrilled for PSG: Pleasure to watch Dembele

Baptiste Autissier / Panoramic / Bestimage / Profimedia
Ronaldinho is thrilled for PSG and their fans after last night's Champions League final triumph.

PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich.

Former PSG star Ronaldinho posted to social media: "Congratulations to PSG for winning the Champions League !!!

"Congratulations to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Enrique, our captain Marquinhos, Beraldo and all the players !!! It is a pleasure to see Dembele play the best football !! Decisive assists and dribbles disconcerting...

"Congratulations to all the Parisians who love this club !!!"

Ronaldinho played for PSG between 2001 and 2003 before leaving for Barcelona.

 

