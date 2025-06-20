Kane on Bayern's next CWC clash: Boca fans are obviously loud and they’re passionate!

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has opened up on the Club World Cup clash against Boca Juniors on Saturday morning.

After Bayern wiped out New Zealand outfit Auckland City in a stunning 10-0 victory, they now face Argentine side Boca Juniors in what will be a heated game in Miami, Florida. The English international spoke to the media ahead of the game and highlighted Boca’s passionate fans as a danger to Bayern’s ruthless start.

"The Boca fans are obviously loud and they’re passionate. A big part of their game is to have the fans behind them, to use them as the energy and to take them into tackles and to battle.

"Their fans are going to be passionate. They’re going to be trying to push their team to win the game. So, yeah, I’m looking forward to the atmosphere. You know, sometimes it brings out the best in you as a player.

"It’s going to be heated, it’s going to be hot, it’s going to be a physical game. And they have some quality players as well, so we need to be ready for that. We have to be ready for the battle. They’re a team who like to battle, like to make it difficult, like to counter press the opponent. We need to be ready for that.”

Kane is also prepared for the physical battle the Boca defenders will offer such as Lautaro Di Lollo who said he would “crush” the striker when they meet. He admitted that he will not underestimate Boca and understands that the clash will be very intense from kickoff.

"To be honest, I’ve not played against many South American teams in my career so far. So I think any game, any new team you play, is another experience. It’s hard to really say how the game is going to go, but like I said, I know they’ll be very passionate, very hungry to get the result.

"There’s a lot of top quality teams all around the world. It’s not just Europe where football is played and you see that at national level as well. So it doesn’t surprise me that some of the teams who are maybe not looked upon as some of the favourites, are doing well in this tournament. I don’t think anyone needs to be taken lightly."