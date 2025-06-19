Club World Cup: Bayern Munich v Boca Juniors predictions, best bets and odds

Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors meet in the second round of group games in the Club World Cup Group C.

The Club World Cup is in full swing as we head back to Group C to see Serial Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich take on serial Primera Division Champions Boca Juniors.

The second round of Group games in the 2025 Club World Cup has started as Bayern Munich face Boca Juniors in Group C. After demolishing Auckland City 10-0, Bayern will be facing a tougher task against Boca, who held on to draw 2-2 against Benfica.

We delve into the stats and figures for the clash to see if we can make any savvy bets for the game.

_______________________________________________

Bayern Munich v Boca Juniors tips

- Bayern clean sheet: 5/6 with bet365

- Michael Olise shot from outside the box on target: 11/8 with bet365

- Bayern to score over 2.5 goals: 4/5 with bet365

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Bayern to get another clean sheet

Boca Juniors became the first Argentinian side to avoid defeat to a European side in the Club World Cup. Boca also became the first South American team to score multiple goals against European opposition in a FIFA Club World Cup match (including the previous format) since Boca Juniors themselves v Milan in the 2007 final.

Boca’s goals against Benfica seem to be an outlier, and judging on the calibre of their opposition this time, they may have a hard time finding the back of the net. Bayern have kept five clean sheets in their last six matches, and Boca have failed to score in two of their last five. I think Bayern can keep a clean sheet here again.

Tip: Bayern Munich clean sheet @ 5/6 with bet365.

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if Boca Juniors do not score a goal by full-time

Olise likes a long shot

Michael Olise has been a standout player for Bayern this season in the Bundesliga. The ex-Crystal Palace man recorded two goals and two assists in a match for the second time in his career against Auckland City (also vs. SV Werder Bremen on 21 September 2024). At this moment, Olise is the only Bayern Munich player with multiple such games since the start of the 2017/18 season.

One of the key ways in which Olise plays is cutting in off the right flank and shooting with his left. We can see from the stats that Olise has taken at least one shot from outside the box in his last eight games. In the most recent Bundesliga season, Olise has taken 28 shots from outside the box, with 12 of those shots being on target. I have no doubt he will try his luck from distance in this game, and at 11/8 at bet365 for it to be on target, it seems it could be a smart bet.

Tip: Michael Olise to have a shot from outside the box on target @ 11/8 with bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if Michael Olise has one shot from outside the box that is registered as on target

Expect Bayern to get goals

By saying there will be a clean sheet, then saying there will be goals, I am leaning towards Bayern getting a hat full. And based on their recent results, they easily could. The 10-0 vs Auckland City may be an outlier, but that ruthlessness shows that they can find the net easily. In the five games before they came to the Club World Cup, Bayern scored 16 goals, which is an average of 3.2 per game.

Goals can come from numerous sources too, with five different scorers vs Auckland, and Harry Kane was not one of them. Bet365 has Bayern to score over 2.5 goals at 4/5 and over 3.5 goals at 2/1. Both have a decent chance of coming in, but to play it safe, I would go for over 2.5 goals.

Tip: Bayern Munich to score over 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if Bayern Munich score 3 or more goals by full-time

Bayern Munich v Boca Juniors odds

- Bayern: 2/11

- Draw: 11/2

- Boca: 12/1

Odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change.

