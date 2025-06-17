Hamann: Why Kane could be dropped from World Cup squad

Dietmar Hamann warns Harry Kane may lose his England spot for the 2026 World Cup if his Bayern Munich form doesn’t improve.

The striker ended his trophy drought as Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga and extended his record-breaking Three Lions goal tally during the recent international break.

The former Germany international expressed concern over the 31-year-old’s form and saying he doesn’t score enough goals from open play.

"Harry Kane has scored a lot of goals for Bayern but a lot of those are penalties, which is a concern,” Hamann told Wette.de.

"He found it harder from November onwards and I've always said that he is too expensive just to score penalties. He got his goals in the Champions League and missed a big chance against Inter but these things happen.

"The question is whether he will be leading the line in 12 months time. England will get to the World Cup with or without Kane, but will he be leading the line? The question is a valid one, but he is very close to Thomas Tuchel which may play a part."