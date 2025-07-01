Capello: Juventus will regret not recognising Huijsen potential

Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello says his old club will regret letting Dean Huijsen slip through the net.

Juve sold the Spain defender to Bournemouth a year ago, with Huijsen now a Real Madrid player.

Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I'm surprised that Juve didn't understand the obvious potential of the boy. Huijsen can't have suddenly become good.

"If at 20 he plays for Real Madrid, all the more so he's a Juve player."

Capello admits he's a fan of Juve midfielder Kenan Yildiz, adding: "Yildiz? He has quality and the humility of a champion: he's a talent on par with Real Madrid. Juventus are right to hold on to him: this could be his game."

Juve will meet Real Madrid tonight in the Club World Cup round of 16.