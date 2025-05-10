Ancelotti praises Alonso as 'one of the best coaches'

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has been strongly linked with replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, and the veteran manager admitted that "every door" is open to the Spaniard.

Ancelotti is expected to depart Madrid at the end of the current campaign, with Spanish media reporting that former Los Blancos midfielder Alonso will take over next season.

"I read that - that he's leaving Bayer Leverkusen, where he has done a fantastic job," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"He has every door open to him because he's shown he is one of the best coaches in the world."