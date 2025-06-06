Tribal Football
Chelsea confirm Palmer shirt number change

Paul Vegas
Chelsea confirm Palmer shirt number change
Action Plus
Chelsea have confirmed Carlton Palmer will take the No10 shirt.

Palmer will first wear the coveted number at the Club World Cup this month.

The England midfielder upgrades from his former No20 shirt, which he has worn since arriving in 2023 from Manchester City.

Palmer inherits the number from Mykhailo Mudryk, who is currently provisionally suspended after failing a drug test early last season.

Chelsea open their Club World Cup campaign against LAFC on June 16.

