Mudryk stripped of his No.10 shirt with Palmer set to take his number

Mykhailo Mudryk has been stripped of his No.10 shirt at Chelsea as Cole Palmer takes his number ahead of the new season.

Mudryk's future at the club remains uncertain, having not played for Chelsea since the Conference League win in Heidenheim all the way back in November. The winger tested positive for the banned substance meldonium and is provisionally suspended from playing football as he awaits the results of a secondary “B” sample to prove his innocence.

To make things worse for the Ukrainian international, he has now been stripped of his shirt number, with Palmer taking on the famous jersey ahead of the Club World Cup as well as the new season. The Club confirmed the change in a short statement.

“Chelsea can confirm Cole Palmer will move to the No.10 shirt ahead of our 2025/26 campaign, starting from the FIFA Club World Cup.

“Palmer, who has worn the No.20 shirt since signing from Manchester City in September 2023, will make the switch ahead of our participation in the US-based tournament and could wear 10 for the first time when the Blues face Los Angeles FC in Atlanta on June 16.

“Supporters are reminded that the full list of squad numbers for the 2025/26 season will be finalised once the summer transfer window has shut.

“They remain subject to change until that point.”

Mudryk, who has just 10 goals in 73 appearances for Chelsea broke his silence on the substance investigation on Instagram, claiming he is innocent.

“I can confirm I have been notified that a sample I provided to the FA contained a banned substance. This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

"I know I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can."