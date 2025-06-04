Andrey Santos reiterates desire to fight for Chelsea place

Andrey Santos as reiterated his desire to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place following an impressive loan with sister club Strasbourg.

Santos established himself as one of the most exciting midfield prospects in Europe while at Strasbourg, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in his 34 appearances.

His fine form has reportedly earned the attention of Arsenal, PSG, and Bayern Munich but he has no intention of leaving Chelsea any time soon.

Speaking to journalist Eduardo Burgos, Santos said: "In principle, I'm staying at Chelsea. I want to play, I want to get minutes so I can earn my place at the World Cup.

“I want to establish myself at Chelsea, I want to play regularly and be an undisputed starter and win titles in this shirt."

The Brazilian is now set to join up with Enzo Maresca’s side for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks-off on June 14th.