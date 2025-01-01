Tribal Football

Palmer Carlton latest - Football player news, transfer news & rumours, contract updates

Palmer Carlton
Chelsea confirm Palmer shirt number change

Chelsea confirm Palmer shirt number change

Most Read
Napoli ace Victor Osimhen rejects latest Saudi Arabia offer
Man Utd have £55M bid for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo rejected
Real Madrid agree to pay Alvaro Carreras release clause
Amorim urging Man Utd to buy Mbeumo AND Gyokeres
Palmer Carlton page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Palmer Carlton - breaking news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Palmer Carlton news, you can follow football team news today from top European clubs (e.g. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.