Palmer Carlton page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Palmer Carlton - breaking news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Palmer Carlton news, you can follow football team news today from top European clubs (e.g. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.