Gallagher on Atletico Madrid's chances at the Club World Cup: We know how hard it will be

Gallagher Atletico Madrid's chances at the Club World Cup: We know how hard it will be

Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher has opened up on the Club World Cup and how excited he is for the start of the tournament.

The third game of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will feature a clash between Champions League winners Paris St Germain and Atletico Madrid in what is arguably one of the biggest games of the tournament’s opening rounds which have attracted a lot of attention.

Gallagher will be part of their squad after finishing his international duty with England on Tuesday night which saw the Three Lions fall to an African nation for the first time in a 3-1 loss to Senegal. Despite the heavy football schedule and constant work load, Gallagher is positive and cannot wait to get started at the tournament this summer.

“It’s really exciting and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s going to be a great tournament.

“I think it will be really exciting when all the teams are actually there and the tournament starts. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The prospect of facing a PSG side who picked apart Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final would worry any side. However, despite their world-class side Gallagher thinks it will be a great opportunity to play some of the world’s best talent and hone their skills ahead of the new campaign.

“They (PSG) are a world-class team. They are the best team in the world right now and we'll be giving our best to try and beat them.

“You want to always play against the best players and the (PSG) midfielders obviously had an unbelievable season, so you want to be playing against these guys. We know how hard it will be, but it’s good for us and it’s exciting.”