'This chapter is over' - Cristiano Ronaldo appears to confirm Al-Nassr exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly hinted his time with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr has come to and end but has ruled out retirement.

The 40-year-old looks set to leave Al-Nassr once his contract expires in July, saying that ‘this chapter is over’ in a social media post.

Ronaldo is yet to reveal who he might play for next but has been linked with several MLS clubs along with a return to Sporting.

Al-Nassr finished a whopping 13 points behind eventual Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad and failed to win a trophy in the two years Ronaldo was there.

The legendary forward reached 800 career club goals with a strike in the 3-2 defeat to Al Fateh on Monday and clearly wants to keep playing.