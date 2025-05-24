FIFA president Infantino reveals Ronaldo in talks with CWC participants

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is in talks about playing in the Club World Cup.

The Portuguese great has been linked with Flamengo and Morocco's Wydad Athletic ahead of the tournament kicking off.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking with streamer IShowSpeed, Infantino was discussing the great rivalry between Ronaldo and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.

He then added: "And Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup.

"There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup... who knows, who knows."

Ronaldo, 40, is off contract at Al-Nassr at the end of next month.