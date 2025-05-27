Botafogo in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Botafogo are reportedly in talks to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Brazil with his contract with Al-Nassr set to expire this summer.

The 40-year-old all but confirmed his time in Saudi Arabia is over on social media, saying: "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

Ronaldo failed to win a single trophy in his two years with Al-Nassr and now looks set to leave for free after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Brazilian club Botafogo are in talks with the legendary Portuguese forward.

He is understood to have plenty of options this summer having been linked with several MLS clubs and a return to boyhood club Sporting.