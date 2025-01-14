Small clubs seek hosting change for FA Cup

Several non-league clubs are set to seek permission to move their FA Cup ties from home to away in the future.

There are no longer any replays beyond the second round, which is when Premier League teams get involved.Per The Mail, many non-league clubs are unhappy that if they are drawn at home and draw, they have to play out extra time and penalties.

A replay may be an extra game for a top team, but it is a huge money making chance for lower league clubs.

However, the FA will have to change its longstanding rules to make this happen.

The source adds that at present, venues can only be switched due to police advice because of safety concerns.