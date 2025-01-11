Liverpool boss Slot excited ahead of first FA Cup experience

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has assured fans he knows the importance and tradition of the FA Cup.

The Reds open their campaign in today's Third Round tie against Accrington Stanley.

Slot wrote in today's match programme notes: "Even though the FA Cup is new to me as a participant, like everyone else who watched English football growing up, I do have 'experience' of what makes it such a special competition. So I am looking forward to sampling it for the first time as a participant.

"I am sure also that our opponents today will have similar excitement about this occasion and I would like to welcome John Doolan and the players, staff and supporters to Anfield.

"Accrington have earned their place in the third round with two very good wins against Rushall and Swindon Town, so we know they will be looking to do themselves justice once again.

"For us, it is about looking to get back to winning ways. We have not done too much wrong over the last week but we have not been able to get the results that we would have liked and this is something that we need to respond to.

"The defeat we suffered against Tottenham in midweek was disappointing because there was not really a period during the game when it felt likely that we might lose.

"I will not dwell on the reasons that were out of our control leading up to the decisive goal but at the same time it would not make sense to ignore them altogether because they were so unusual and so significant.

"But as I said immediately afterwards, if we have to lose a game I would always prefer it to be one when there is a second leg to come. This does not make it OK to lose but it does mean we still have an opportunity to put things right. That chance will not come for a while but that does not mean we should not start the process straight away."