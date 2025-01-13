Bromley boss Woodman accepts Newcastle defeat: FA Cup allows you to dream big

Newcastle United’s win over Bromley did not bother the latter’s manager Andy Woodman.

The Bromley coach spoke about his team getting a goal to give them hope, but ultimately losing 3-1.

While he felt that his team could have done better in some situations, he admitted Newcastle are simply the better team.

He told BBC Sport: "It was lovely. We got the goal that gave us a little bit of hope. That's what the FA Cup is about - to give us hope we can do something today. It was nice to score a goal at Newcastle and a good goal.

"I've been saying to Cam (Congreve) he needs to be more positive in the final third and driving him mad to get that into his game. He picked the right stage to do it. I'm chuffed for him.

"Who knows if we'd have got that (second goal)?

"We conceded when we had a man off the pitch. I'll be up late tonight thinking if we'd had 11 players on the pitch who knows?

"The FA Cup allows you to dream big.

"They're a class team, class staff and class club. We gave them a game. We had to be patient and disciplined. To get beaten by the quality of goals, I'm proud of my team. The way we got beaten was the right way to get beaten.

"I had a little moment this morning. This time last year we were playing at Maidenhead and now we're playing at St James' Park. I had a little moment today and I'm really proud of the journey. I was chuffed for the players.

"We have 22 games left. We have a chance of achieving something. If we play like that we could surprise a few people. We have to make sure we put ourselves even more on the map."