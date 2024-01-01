Newcastle will fight to keep Howe if England make approach

Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales says the club will fight to keep Eddie Howe as their manager if any approaches are made in the coming weeks

This comes after the resignation of England manager Gareth Southgate who has left a gap for the FA to fill with names such as Howe and Graham Potter cropping up.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eales spoke passionately about how the club would do anything to keep him at the club:

"We're on an exciting journey and, as far as we're concerned, Eddie is the man to lead us on that.

"For us, he's exactly the right man for the project we are on at Newcastle United and that is why we are committed to a long-term deal with him. That's why we think he's the right man for Newcastle. We love him."

Ex Newcastle player and Premier League legend Alan Shearer also spoke out about the situation:

“It will be up to him to say if he is interested or not, but who could blame him?

"When your country comes calling it will be very difficult (to turn down), only he can answer that, but I imagine Eddie will be very high on the FA’s list."