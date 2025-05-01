Man Utd loanee Rashford jets off to Dubai for rehab to try and save his season

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford has flown to Dubai for a rehab program, which could save his season after many had ruled him out.

The 27 year old suffered a significant muscular injury last week and missed Aston Villa’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Crystal Palace at Wembley. There have been reports that he will not play again this season but Rashford clearly isn’t giving up as he begins a warm-weather recovery programme in the Middle East as he aims to speed up his return to action.

Villa manager Unai Emery admitted it could be “some weeks” before he returns and with such little time left this season reports had stated that his season was over and that he would return to United early.

"He is injured. He got injured this week and yesterday we did a test. It is his hamstring,” said Emery on Saturday.

“We are going to test him each match to see how he is progressing. Probably some weeks that he can be not available."

The forward may feature again for Emery’s side if the regime goes as planned but it is likely that he is preparing for England's World Cup Group K qualifier in Andorra on the 7th June, and a Wembley friendly against Senegal three days later as he attempts to return to shape for manager Thomas Tuchel’s squad selection.