Man Utd and Villa open talks as Rashford is set to return from loan due to injury

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford is set to return to the club after picking up a hamstring injury with Aston Villa.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Rashford has accepted he will not play for the Red Devils again but could soon find himself back with the 13-time Premier League champions after suffering a hamstring injury which will leave him sidelined until the end of the season.

United and Villa have opened discussions regarding the possibility of cutting short Rashford’s loan deal as there is no chance that the 27 year old will feature against for manager Unai Emery’s side. An early return to Old Trafford could be arranged imminently ahead of what is likely going to be a move away for the winger who thrived whilst on loan.

Villa has a £40M option to turn his loan into a permanent deal but as Champions League football slowly slips away from Emery, he may look elsewhere once the season concludes. Finances are also an issue and reports have suggested that the £40M price tag is too high for Villa despite Rashford’s consistency on the pitch. If Villa do secure Champions League football, then he may want to make the switch but interest is also growing from La Liga giants Barcelona who will almost definitely be in Europe’s top competition next season.