Barcelona keen on Rashford - but not on Man Utd terms

Barcelona are keen on Marcus Rashford this summer - but not at Manchester United's asking price.

On-loan with Aston Villa since January, Rashford can move permanently to Villa Park for a set fee of £40m.

Advertisement Advertisement

The i says Barca are also interested, but not at the current valuation.

Instead, Barca would prefer to set up a loan arrangement with United for next season and will also push for Rashford's parent club to cover a percentage of his £325,000-a-week wages.

However, Rashford would be willing to take a pay-cut to smooth negotiations with the Catalans. He is also keen to play in the Champions League next season, which for the moment now appears out of reach for Villa.