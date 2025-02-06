Leyton Orient boss Wellens ready for Man City and Pep: Best of our generation
Despite the pain Guardiola has inflicted on United, Wellens recently couldn’t resist asking for a photo with the Manchester City manager at an LMA event.
Ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie, he praised Guardiola as a pioneer of the sport in England.
“Pep’s caused me and my sons a lot of pain in the past but he’s the best of the best, a genius,” Wellens, who also played for United, said.
“A lot of managers look up to him. I remember watching him playing as a kid, he’s someone I looked up to as a player and as a coach he’s changed a lot of coaches’ thinking.
“I’ve already met him a couple of times but he probably won’t remember it, he’s a bit more famous than me. I went to an LMA Q&A at the Etihad and got a picture with him. I’m not that type of person but he’s one I had a picture with. I don’t like comparing eras but Pep is at the top without question.”