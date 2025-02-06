Leyton Orient boss Wellens ready for Man City and Pep: Best of our generation

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens, a lifelong Manchester United fan and Old Trafford season ticket holder, still considers Pep Guardiola the most influential coach in football.

Despite the pain Guardiola has inflicted on United, Wellens recently couldn’t resist asking for a photo with the Manchester City manager at an LMA event.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie, he praised Guardiola as a pioneer of the sport in England.

“Pep’s caused me and my sons a lot of pain in the past but he’s the best of the best, a genius,” Wellens, who also played for United, said.

“A lot of managers look up to him. I remember watching him playing as a kid, he’s someone I looked up to as a player and as a coach he’s changed a lot of coaches’ thinking.

“I’ve already met him a couple of times but he probably won’t remember it, he’s a bit more famous than me. I went to an LMA Q&A at the Etihad and got a picture with him. I’m not that type of person but he’s one I had a picture with. I don’t like comparing eras but Pep is at the top without question.”