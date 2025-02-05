Barcelona rue cash blunder after Man City Gonzalez deal

Barcelona made a costly error in Nico Gonzalez’s contract with Porto, allowing him to join Manchester City on Monday.

When the midfielder left Barca for Porto, the deal included a 40% sell-on clause and a £25 million buy-back option for the Catalan club.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to ESPN, Barcelona missed the chance to trigger this clause and sell Gonzalez to City for £50.2 million, missing out on a significant profit.

Instead, Porto took advantage by paying £2.5 million to reduce Barcelona’s share of the transfer fee to just 20%.

This decision has sparked criticism, as Barca could have maximized their financial gain had they acted sooner.

“The club exercised in advance an option to purchase 20 per cent of the capital gains from a transfer for a value of €3 million,” Porto stated on their website.