Leyton Orient goalscorer Donley: Man City defeat disappointing, but I'm proud

Leyton Orient goalscorer Jamie Donley was proud of his role in their defeat at home to Manchester City in today's FA Cup fourth round tie.

Donley gave the Orient the lead through an audacious lob before City fought back to eventually win 2-1 in today's early kickoff.

The Tottenham loanee later said, "I thought we did well. We knew it would be a really tough game. I thought we made a good account of ourselves. It's disappointing to lose but I'm proud of the boys.

"I know I hit the goal well. I knew it fell for me nicely. I saw him off his line and luckily it went in. It will be a happy moment. It would have been a lot nicer if we won. It was disappointing we lost but it was a good moment.

"You could feel it was a special moment for the club. They are a top team, they haven't been doing what they have in recent years but you can see the quality that they had."

On the message from manager Richie Wellens at half-time, he said: "10 men behind the ball and try and not concede."

On focus switching to Tuesday and Mansfield at home, Donley concluded: "We know we are in a good position in the league and we will go to Tuesday and try and get the win."