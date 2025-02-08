Man City boss Guardiola: Jack has deserved more minutes this season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he still has full confidence in Jack Grealish.

Ahead of today's FA Cup Fourth Round tie with Leyton Orient, Guardiola talked up the England midfielder.

“I’m so sorry (Jack) hasn’t had the minutes that maybe he deserves but at the end the contribution from Jeremy or Savinho have been massive,” said Guardiola.

“That’s the only reason why. It’s not that I don’t like Jack or that I don’t have confidence in him.

“When you play more minutes you have confidence, but I know his attributes.

“(In the) last game, Savinho made an incredible step up defensively. This is the reason why. You have to sometimes select one player over the other one.

“You have to decide. Not because you don’t like the other ones. This is my life and the manager’s life, and I have to accept it.

“I’m not disagreeing with (anyone’s opinions). I understand all the comments.

“People prefer players over one player. That’s why football is so nice. My job is my job, and I have to do what I believe.”