Tribal Football
Most Read
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford and I see football differently
Amorim insists Van Nistelrooy leaving Man Utd backroom staff was mark of respect
REVEALED: Arsenal made Jan attempts for four striker targets

Man City boss Guardiola: Jack has deserved more minutes this season

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: Jack has deserved more minutes this season
Man City boss Guardiola: Jack has deserved more minutes this seasonAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he still has full confidence in Jack Grealish.

Ahead of today's FA Cup Fourth Round tie with Leyton Orient, Guardiola talked up the England midfielder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’m so sorry (Jack) hasn’t had the minutes that maybe he deserves but at the end the contribution from Jeremy or Savinho have been massive,” said Guardiola.

“That’s the only reason why. It’s not that I don’t like Jack or that I don’t have confidence in him.

“When you play more minutes you have confidence, but I know his attributes.

“(In the) last game, Savinho made an incredible step up defensively. This is the reason why. You have to sometimes select one player over the other one.

“You have to decide. Not because you don’t like the other ones. This is my life and the manager’s life, and I have to accept it. 

“I’m not disagreeing with (anyone’s opinions). I understand all the comments.

“People prefer players over one player. That’s why football is so nice. My job is my job, and I have to do what I believe.”

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueGrealish JackManchester CityLeyton Orient
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola on Gonzalez replacing Rodri: He has physicality, he’s a strong boy
Leyton Orient boss Wellens ready for Man City and Pep: Best of our generation
Man City ace Grealish: PSG collapse just weird; it all comes down to Club Brugge